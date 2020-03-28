Rohtak administration makes shelters, food arrangements for returning migrants

The Rohtak administration has made stay and food arrangements for migrant workers who were leaving for their home towns, amid the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 918 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

