India will come out of COVID-19 crisis, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday exuded confidence that India will come out strongly from the unprecedented crisis created due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Referring to the post-COVID-19 scenario, Goyal said, "The country will soon come out of this unprecedented crisis and in a stronger position".

Talking to representatives from various manufacturing, industry and trading associations from across the country today through video conference, Goyal said that employees are not only their assets and resources but also could become a potential carrier of COVID-19, if they are allowed to migrate en-masse throughout the country and countryside, during this pandemic. Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Goyal also urged the industry and trade associations to take care of their employees and workers in this hour of crisis and distress.

Piyush Goyal said that the government is fully committed to supporting all the sections of the society, and is taking relief and confidence-building measures. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

