BSF officer posted at quarantine centre in MP found positive for COVID-19
A BSF officer, who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 02:14 IST
A BSF officer, who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur has tested positive for COVID-19.
"He attended four meetings from March 15-19 where he met other ADG and IG rank officers. His wife returned from UK 15 days ago. All officers and his wife are under quarantine now," BSF said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)
