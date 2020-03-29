COVID-19 patients, possibly infected people to get 28-day paid leaves: Noida DM

COVID-19 patients and possibly infected people who are in quarantine will get 28-day paid leaves from their employers, District Magistrate BN Singh said. Employees of shops and factories which are shut due to orders from the state government or district magistrate will get paid for the period they are closed, an order from the District Magistrate read.

"In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, salaries under certain circumstances must be paid to the labours/employees during the lockdown. Else law will take its own course under the National Disaster Management Act 2005," Singh tweeted. "COVID-19 positive persons or possibly infected persons who are in isolation will be given 28-day paid leave after they produce medical certificates. Those employed at shops, factories and other units closed due to lockdown will also be paid," read the order from the District Magistrate.

Singh on Saturday informed that 5 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in Noida. (ANI)

