Two COVID-19 positive cases in TN tested negative, discharged

Two COVID-19 positive cases at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were discharged on Sunday after they tested negative twice, said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister. "Two COVID-19 positive cases from Porur and who returned from US were admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, have been discharged today after they tested negative twice. They will be home quarantined for next 14 days," said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

"2,09,284 passengers have been screened, 13,323 beds are available in isolation wards, 3018 ventilators, 295 are presently admitted, 1,763 samples have been tested, 1632 tested negative, 42 tested positive, 2 have been discharged, 89 under process," the Minister informed. A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

