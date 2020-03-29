Yemen's Houthis claim rocket, drone attacks on Saudi's Riyadh, Jazan and Asir

Yemen's Houthis claim rocket, drone attacks on Saudi's Riyadh, Jazan and AsirReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:45 IST
A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis on Sunday said the group's forces had launched rockets and drones at "sensitive" sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh and at economic and military sites in Jazan and Asir, near the Yemeni border.
Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jazan, Saudi state media said on Sunday.
