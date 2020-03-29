HC directs Odisha to arrange shelter, food for migrant workers

The Orissa High Court on Sunday asked the state government to direct authorities of the bordering districts to make arrangements for shelter, food, sanitation and medical check-up of migrant workers coming to Odisha from other states amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. In an urgent Sunday hearing, a Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda gave this direction after taking up tsuo motu (on its own) the issue under PIL jurisdiction.

"In the event of shortage of space, the district authorities can take up closed college and school premises having toilets for the purpose of erecting shelter homes for the migrant workers," the high court said. The judges said this arrangement can continue at least till the lockdown is lifted.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has been in force across the country since March 25. Thousands of daily wagers and migrant labourers from various places across the country are trying to reach their respective states after taking arduous treks, some lasting several days and traversing hundreds of kilometres on foot.

