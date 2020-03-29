Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: MHA suspends officers for dereliction of duty, forms 11 Empowered Groups

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday suspended two officers with immediate effect and served a show-cause notice to another two officers for failing in ensuring public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:37 IST
Combating COVID-19: MHA suspends officers for dereliction of duty, forms 11 Empowered Groups
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday suspended two officers with immediate effect and served a show-cause notice to another two officers for failing in ensuring public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, GNCTD and Principal Secretary, Finance, GNCTD, and Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD are suspended with immediate effect whereas, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and Land Building Department, GNCTD, and SDM Seelampur are served a show-cause notice.

MHA said that these officers were responsible to ensure the compliance to instructions issued by the chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 regarding the containment of the spread of COVID-19, and have prima facie failed to do so. "These officers failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against these officers," said MHA.

The MHA has also constituted 11 Empowered Groups for a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. These Empowered Groups are Medical emergency management plan, Availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, Disease surveillance and testing and critical care training, Ensuring availability of medical equipment, Augmenting human resources and capacity building, Facilitating supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items such as food and medicines, Coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and International organisation for response-related activities, Economic and welfare measures, Information communication and public awareness, Technology and Data management, Public grievances and suggestions, Strategic issues relating to lockdown.

Out of these 11 empowered groups, nine are headed by Secretary level officers, one by a member of NITI Aayog and one by the CEO of NITI Aayog. These groups are empowered to identify problem areas and provide effective solution therefor; delineate policy, formulate plans, strategies operations and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans, policies, strategies, decisions in their respective areas.

In a matter involving procurement, the empowered groups shall take into consideration special instructions given to the department of expenditure. During the deliberations, if any of the empowered groups is of the view that particular aspects are not within the domain of that group and falls within the scope of any other group (s), they may seek the guidance of the Cabinet Secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would only be fair for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gundogan told German broadcaster ZD...

Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were givenJhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25...

Noida admin orders 28-day paid leave for those quarantined, pay for daily wagers during lockdown

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. I...

Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that country following a stoppage for the coronavirus. The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020