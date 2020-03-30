Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Plea in SC for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-yr-old

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:51 IST
Coronavirus: Plea in SC for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-yr-old

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and all the states to consider granting parole or interim bail to prisoners above 50 years of age as also to those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory problem and other life threatening diseases in view of coronavirus pandemic. The plea has said that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), older persons and those suffering from pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and lung diseases can be seriously affected by the virus, also called Covid-19.

The plea, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, said the apex court has already taken cognisance on its own about overcrowding in jails following the virus outbreak but the issue of vulnerability of certain category of persons including those above 50 years was not brought to its notice earlier. On March 23, the top court had directed all the states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Sahni, in his plea, has said that persons over 50 years of age are "at more risk" if they are affected with coronavirus. "Persons with diabetes, respiratory problems, renal disease and other life threatening illness are also prone to Covid-19 and impact of the same can be severe in such persons," the plea said. It said since the issue was not brought up before the apex court earlier, no directions were passed regarding jail inmates above 50 years of age and those having medical conditions and the authorities were not considering them for release on parole or interim bail. On March 16, the top court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of overcrowding of prisons across the country and said it is difficult for jail inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference on Monday

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japans foreign ministry said.Japans trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiy...

South Korea to pay families hundreds of dollars to ease coronavirus impact

South Korea will make emergency cash payments to all but the richest families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said on Mon...

Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics - Kyodo

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported. The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening ...

Benzema deepens France rift by ridiculing 'go-kart' Giroud

Real Madrids Karim Benzema has mocked France striker Olivier Giroud by likening himself to a Formula One car and Giroud a go-kart. Benzema has not played for France since 2015 and watched from afar as Giroud spearheaded the teams World Cup ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020