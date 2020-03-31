Rajasthan HC says no bail pleas should be listed during lockdown

The Rajasthan High Court directed the registry on Monday to not list any bail pleas as 'extremely urgent case' as it had decided that only important matters would be taken up during the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. During a hearing of a second bail application, a single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari ordered that no bail application would be listed before the court for hearing.

The bench observed that even during Diwali, Holi and winter breaks, the bail applications were not listed. It asked how come the courts be "forced" to hear a bail application. It said the police cannot be asked to come to court with case diaries by travelling hundreds of kilometres amid the pandemic. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.