70 fake infrared thermometers seized by Bengaluru Crime Branch

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has seized 70 fake infrared thermometers after a raid at a medical shop in Rajajinagar on Tuesday.

The total seizure values at about Rs. 10 lakhs. The manager of the shop has also been detained.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

