Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., S.Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:09 IST
U.S., S.Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

The commander of U.S. troops in South Korea on Wednesday called for negotiators to quickly resolve a cost-sharing dispute that has put more than 4,000 local workers on unpaid leave, with South Korean officials suggesting an agreement could come soon.

About half of the nearly 9,000 South Koreans employed by the U.S. military command were placed on unpaid leave starting on Wednesday, after the two countries failed to agree on a new pact months after the last agreement expired at the end of 2019. The dispute follows a U.S. demand for Seoul to pay up to $5 billion a year to support the troop presence, up from $870 million under last year's agreement.

"This is an unfortunate day for us, it's unthinkable, it's heartbreaking," General Robert Abrams, commander of United States Forces Korea (USFK), said in a video statement. "The partial furlough of (Korean national) employees is not what we envisioned or hoped would happen."

On Tuesday, South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said South Korea regretted the U.S. military's decision to go ahead with the furloughs with negotiations in their "final phase". "We expect an agreement to be finalised soon," he said.

Citing an unnamed source, Yonhap news agency reported that a new deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, "though various possibilities remain still open". Representatives for South Korea's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Seoul declined to comment on the status of the negotiations.

"We're closely watching developments," one South Korean foreign ministry official told Reuters. The United States stations roughly 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that South Korea pay more, although U.S officials said they have since "compromised" on the initial numbers. Abrams said USFK was working to prevent the furloughs from undermining military readiness, and said it would offer unspecified support to the workers on unpaid leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Warne picks Sourav Ganguly as skipper of his greatest Indian XI, VVS Laxman misses out

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. Among the selections, the most notable omission was of VVS Laxman as he had an impeccable record against Australia.The 50-yea...

Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President

Hyderabad Telangana, Apr 1 ANI PRNewswire DigitalKites, an open and collaborative digital advertising ecosystem with products AudiencePlay and AudiencePrime, has roped in Amit Lall as Sr. Vice President-Partnerships. In his new role at Digi...

Rouhani: U.S. has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehrans fight against the infection.It w...

Centre asks states to comply with SC order on sale, registration of BS-IV vehicles

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to ensure compliance of the Supreme Courts order on registration and sale of BS-IV vehicles. The apex court had last week allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020