COVID-19: Rajnath Singh holds review meeting with CDS, others via video conferencing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Service Chiefs and other officials to discuss the preparedness and efforts being taken to tackle COVID-19 outbreak. Taking to Twitter Singh posted the pictures of the review meeting held today.

"Today, via video conferencing, had a review meeting with the CDS, Service Chiefs, Secretaries, and DPSUs to discuss the preparedness and ongoing efforts towards tackling #COVID19 menace. Armed Forces and MoD are fully prepared and geared up to face any situation," Singh tweeted. In the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, a high-level meeting of Union Ministers was held at Singh's residence earlier on Sunday.

There has been an increase of 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.