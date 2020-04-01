Amidst lockdwon, Traffic jam at Chennai's Padi flyover

A traffic jam was witnessed at the Padi flyover junction here on Wednesday due to checking at a police checkpoint put in place to catch persons indulging in non-essential travel in wake of the Coronavirus lockdown. The police pulled the violators out of the traffic and made them perform sit-ups. Those who flouted the lockdown were also made to wear masks that were a replica of the coronavirus and hold posters, which accused them of being 'an enemy of society'.

This is the second week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at containing the spread of novel coronavirus. T The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has now climbed to 124. The state has seen four recoveries from the infectious disease and one death.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases and 133 who have been cured/discharged. 38 people have lost their lives to the infection so far. (ANI)

