Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amidst lockdwon, Traffic jam at Chennai's Padi flyover

A traffic jam was witnessed at the Padi flyover junction here on Wednesday due to checking at a police checkpoint put in place to catch persons indulging in non-essential travel in wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:38 IST
Amidst lockdwon, Traffic jam at Chennai's Padi flyover
Traffic at Chennai-Padi flyover. Image Credit: ANI

A traffic jam was witnessed at the Padi flyover junction here on Wednesday due to checking at a police checkpoint put in place to catch persons indulging in non-essential travel in wake of the Coronavirus lockdown. The police pulled the violators out of the traffic and made them perform sit-ups. Those who flouted the lockdown were also made to wear masks that were a replica of the coronavirus and hold posters, which accused them of being 'an enemy of society'.

This is the second week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at containing the spread of novel coronavirus. T The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has now climbed to 124. The state has seen four recoveries from the infectious disease and one death.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases and 133 who have been cured/discharged. 38 people have lost their lives to the infection so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,200 people from Telangana attended Tablighi Jamaat, will screen all of them, says state health minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that as many as 1,200 people from the state had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and the state government will screen all of them for the novel coronavirus. First coronaviru...

Germany bets on tried-and-tested tool to weather jobs crisis

With measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hobbling Europes largest economy, Germany is betting heavily on a scheme tested in the financial crisis to keep labour market structures intact. Known as Kurzarbeit, the measure t...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.The Dow Jones Industr...

South Canara loses two more banks with merger

Two banks with its roots in South Canara region became just names to remember from Wednesday with the merger of city-based Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India and Manipal-based Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank. The Union governments de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020