Allow CSR funds to combat Covid-19 in Punjab, Amarinder urges PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow companies in Punjab to use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to assist the state government in its fight against COVID-19. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Punjab Chief Minister urged him to direct the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to include CM Relief Fund in the list of CSR activities in the Companies Act-2013 in national interest, according to a release from Chief Minister's Office, Punjab.

"This step would immensely help the state Government to meet the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic more effectively, besides providing medical and other assistance to the poor and needy residents as well as migrant labour, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown," Singh stated in the letter. He requested the Prime Minister for an early decision in this regard, given the "magnitude of the calamity, coupled with the resultant humanitarian crisis".

"Companies in Punjab were seeking permission, in these trying circumstances, to use their CSR contribution to assist the State Government in its endeavour to contain COVID-19. This was essential as the country was already grappling with a huge and unprecedented disaster," Singh said. "It may be noted that Captain had earlier, on June 7, 2018, sought inclusion of the CM Relief Fund in the list of activities permitted in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister had, on August 9, 2018, responded that there was no justification for such inclusion," read the release. (ANI)

