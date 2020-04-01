IAF pilots land transport aircraft safely after engine catches fire

Indian Air Force Pilots safely landed Avro aircraft at Agra airbase on Tuesday after one of its engines caught fire at an altitude of around 250 feet, according to IAF sources.

The incident took place soon after the plane took off from the airbase with supplies. Both the pilots are safe. (ANI)

