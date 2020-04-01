COVID-19: 33 SC judges donate Rs 50,000 each to PM CARES Fund

Left Menu
All 33 judges in the Supreme Court on Wednesday donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES Fund.

01-04-2020
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All 33 judges in the Supreme Court on Wednesday donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES Fund. Till now, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES Fund as well.

The PM CARES Fund was created on March 28 following the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The fund will be used for combat, containment and relief efforts against the deadly virus spread and similar pandemic-like situations in the future. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 1,637 in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

