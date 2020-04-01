70 of 87 COVID-19 patients in Andhra attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi: Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 70 of the 87 coronavirus positive patients in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin area. "A congregation took place in Delhi, in which many foreign delegates have participated. People from our state also have gone to that congregation. There, many of our people got infected from this virus. Till date, 87 coronavirus positive cases are reported in our state. 70 of them are those persons who attended that congregation at Delhi," Reddy said.

"As many as 1,085 people from Andhra Pradesh have attended the Delhi congregation. 585 of them are already tested. 70 of them are proved coronavirus positive. Another 500 cases are under testing. 21 persons are yet to be traced. I humbly request to all these persons, or their family members, or those in contact with them to voluntarily come up, call 104 and get medical tests done," he added. The Chief Minister said that anybody need not feel stigmatic of the virus.

"We are taking all measures to contain coronavirus. The government is implementing an integrated method from identifying those having symptoms of virus, till curing them. But since last two days, there is exponential increase of coronavirus positive cases in the state. Few days ago, many foreigners attended a religious congregation at Delhi. The virus spread from them to our people who went to attend the same congregation," Reddy said. "So, now the state government is trying to identify those who went to Delhi, or those who travelled along with them, or those who are in contact with them. I appeal to the people not to panic about this virus, it is more or less like a flu fever. But it can have much bigger impact on aged persons or those having health issues like blood pressure, diabetes, kidney problems or respiratory problems," he stated.

Reddy said that all must realise that coronavirus can spread from one to other "very easily." "We all are seeing that many international leaders, heads of nations or their family members are affected by this virus. Those affected are taking precautions, getting cured and doing their daily chores. So, we must be alert of this virus. I appeal to the people not to think of becoming coronavirus positive as any sin or mistake," he said."See this is not a stigma, it is like a fever. Anybody need not consider this as committing any mistake. If one is proved positive, he can get the treatment and go back after getting cured. Only thing is that they will be kept in isolation for 14 days. After 14 days of treatment under isolation, they will be sent to their homes back," Reddy remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the state is conducting survey on the health issues of all people. "A team comprising of village volunteers and ASHA workers are going to every household and collecting data of health condition of one and all. I appeal to the people not to hesitate in sharing their health issues with this team. They will help you get medical treatment immediately," he said. "I have told many times that 81 per cent of coronavirus cases worldwide are being cured by taking treatment at their house itself," he added.

Reddy appealed to the managements of all private hospitals and private medical colleges, private doctors, IMA members and private nurses, to be involved in these services. "Due to this coronavirus effect, state finance conditions have almost dried up. There is unexpected additional burden on the state exchequer. In these conditions, the public representatives -- IAS, IPS, IFS officers, gazetted officers and non-gazetted officers, all other employees and pensioners have given chance to defer the payment of their salaries. I heartily thank one and all of them," he said. (ANI)

