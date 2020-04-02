SC takes cognisance of condition of children protection homes amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance on its own on the condition of children protection homes across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed 50 lives in India. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta would hear through video-conferencing on Friday a suo motu (on its own) case titled 'In Re Contagion of COVID 19 Virus in Children Protection Homes' The top court had on March 16 taken suo motu cognisance of overcrowding of prisons across the country and said that it was difficult for jail inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It had also considered the aspect of preventing spread of COVID-19 in juveniles homes across the country. On March 23, the apex court had directed all the states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of COVID-19. Separately, the top court had taken note of non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools across the country have been shut due to coronavirus. It had taken suo motu cognisance in the matter and issued notices to states and union territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid shutdown of schools.

