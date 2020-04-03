COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people
Cops here took to streets signing "We shall overcome" to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:51 IST
Cops here took to streets signing "We shall overcome" to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at their homes during the lockdown.
Their performance was widely appreciated by people, who came out of their homes and applauded the men in uniform. On the other hand, in Chennai, Inspector Rajesh Kumar visited different markets in Villivakkam area to spread awareness about the COVID-19 while wearing a coronavirus themed mask, shield, and mace.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)
