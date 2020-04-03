Shah, Javadekar attend Group of Minister's meet at Rajnath Singh's residence

A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus is being held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, among other Union Ministers, are present in the meeting.

The meeting is being held after 9 days of the completion of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier today, through a video message the Prime Minister had urged people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said. "I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," he added. (ANI)

