Shah, Javadekar attend Group of Minister's meet at Rajnath Singh's residence
A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus is being held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:53 IST
A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus is being held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, among other Union Ministers, are present in the meeting.
The meeting is being held after 9 days of the completion of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier today, through a video message the Prime Minister had urged people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.
"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said. "I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Rajnath Singh
- Narendra Modi
- Prakash Javadekar
- Ram Vilas Paswan
ALSO READ
Hardly any impact of global economic slowdown on Defence procurement: Rajnath Singh
I feel there will be hardly any impact of global economic situation on India's defence procurement: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Govt striving to formulate policies on defense production: Rajnath Singh
Can't rule out possibility that global economy will improve in next 2-5 months: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Global economic situation will certainly impact all nations: Rajnath Singh at launch of draft Defence Procurement Procedure, 2020.