Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh sent to further custody till April 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:20 IST
Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh sent to further custody till April 10

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was on Friday sent to further custodial interrogation by a Delhi court till April 10. Special Judge Munish Markan extended Singh's custody after the Delhi Police said that he was required to be further confronted with three other accused persons -- Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir -- arrested in the case to unearth their respective roles.

The court also extended the custody of Iqbal, Mushtaq and Mir till April 10 on a plea by the police. The Delhi Police said that the accused were required to be interrogated further to identify the other persons involved.

“The custody was required to ascertain the identity of other handlers,” the police told the court. The police said that further interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy and role of the accused, to trace the details of financial transactions, verify and trace other offenders.

Defence advocate Prashant Prakash opposed remand on the ground that there were no fresh and adequate reasons for the remand demanded. He further said that the grounds of remand were the same as the previous ones, hence police could not be allowed to interrogate the accused further.

The court directed the police to conduct Singh’s medical examination after every 48 hours. Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had brought Singh to the national capital from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the court had sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3 after police said that he and other co-accused were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

The police said that Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahideen, used to chat with other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including darknet chat. “Mushtaq, along with other militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons,” police told the court.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC, and sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The FIR said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned D Company and Chhota Shakeel.

According to the FIR, the Special Cell had received an input that the D Company was funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. Under this FIR, Singh was taken into custody. The Special Cell had also interrogated Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, the police said.

Although Singh was not named in the FIR, the Special Cell had some inputs on the basis of which the enquiry was carried out and the suspended DSP was questioned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian designer equips doctors for battling coronavirus

Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov has postponed work on his new collection and is making coveralls for doctors to meet a shortage of protective clothing during the coronavirus epidemic.Frolov, whose outfits are worn by Gwen Stefani and...

OPEC, allies to hold video conference meeting Monday: source

The Saudi-led OPEC group of oil producers and their allies will meet Monday via video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday, to seek to boost oil prices which have tumbled by two-thirds since the beginning of the year. Top world cr...

FCI ferries 13.36 laĸh tonne of PDS grains via railways since lockdown: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 3 PTI The Food Corporation of India FCI has moved 477 railway rakes carrying 13.36 lakh tonne of foodgrains for PDS distribution since the lockdown, to ensure over 81 crore beneficiaries do no go hungry, the Food Ministry sai...

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreakQueen Elizabeth IIs eldest son and heir, who has reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020