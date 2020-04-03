Left Menu
Telangana Health Minister condemns attack on Gandhi Hospital doctors

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has condemned the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital and assured of strict action against the attackers.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:32 IST
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has condemned the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital and assured of strict action against the attackers. "I strongly condemn the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. We will take strict action against the attackers. If doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people's lives, what is the point of beating them?" Rajender said.

He said that events like these are not good at such a serious time. "Doctors are working for the welfare of the people day and night. We are providing protection to every doctor. We will ensure that events like this are not repeated," Rajender added.

Police personnel have also been deployed at Gandhi Hospital here. Some patients in the coronavirus isolation ward in the hospital allegedly attacked doctors on April 1.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

