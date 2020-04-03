384 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, rise of 91 cases in 24 hrs: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the city. He also said that five people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus and one of them was a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

"A total of 384 coronavirus positive cases have been found in Delhi till now. There has been a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours," Kejriwal said at a digital press conference. He informed that out of these 384 cases, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel.

"Out of these 384 cases, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel. Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event," he said. "Five people have died in Delhi so far due to coronavirus. One of them was a person who was from Markaz," the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal stated that 58 people, who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

