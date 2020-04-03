Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 3

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 3

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 3 ** BRUSSELS - European Foreign ministers convene a video conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak - 1100 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (Final Day)

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

** BAKU - Azerbaijan has received an invitation to a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers to stabilize the oil market in a video conference format. ZAGREB – Video conference of EU ministers of justice meetings – 0800 GMT. DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9). DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings.

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 7

BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (development) meeting – 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Ninth anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between the Russia and United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT. VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

