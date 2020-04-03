SC directs union heath secy to facilitate movement of people for treatment between Karnataka, Kerala
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the union health secretary to have a meeting with the chief secretaries of Karnataka and Kerala to facilitate the movement of people for medical treatments in wake of coronavirus spread.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:22 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the union health secretary to have a meeting with the chief secretaries of Karnataka and Kerala to facilitate the movement of people for medical treatments in wake of coronavirus spread. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta favoured an amicable resolution of the dispute and asked the union health secretary to also hold a meeting with health secretaries of both the states.
No state should precipitate the matter at this juncture, the apex court said while issuing notices in the matter and posting it to April 7 for further hearing. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the Kerala High Court order directing removal of border blockade to allow passage for patients from Kasargod district in Kerala seeking medical services in Mangaluru.
Karnataka government had challenged the order of opening the border saying that it would hamper the state's effort to contain the COVID-19 since Kasargod is a hotspot for coronavirus. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- SC
- Kasargod
- Deepak Gupta
- COVID
- Kerala High Court
ALSO READ
Goa health minister inspects screening facilities at Dabolim Airport amid coronavirus scare
Japan to review school closures based on expert meeting
BOJ announces unscheduled 1 trillion yen JGB purchase to stem rising bond yields
Facebook scrambles as use soars in time of isolation
EXCLUSIVE-India mulls up to $1.6 bln rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus -sources