Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram municipality holds awareness campaign on coronavirus

The Parvathipuram town municipal commissioner and municipality staff on Friday held an awareness campaign on the preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus. People were seen holding placards and asking others to follow the lockdown guidelines issued by the government.

Parvathipuram police gave counselling to those who were seen violating the lockdown regulations. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1971 on health and medical services for a period of six months.

Earlier the CMO had said a total of 161 positive cases were reported in the state of which 140 were related to the Tablighi Jamaat event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.