Three people recover from COVID-19 in Chandigarh
Three people were discharged on Saturday after they fully recovered from COVID-19.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:39 IST
Three people were discharged on Saturday after they fully recovered from COVID-19. This effectively brings down the Union Territory's tally of active COVID-19 cases to 15.
"Salute the doctors of Chandigarh who are risking their lives to cure patients. Three persons walked away, smiling and fully cured. Our figure (of active cases) has reduced from 18 to 15 said Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged. (ANI)
