One more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, state tally climbs to 25

One more COVID-19 positive case was reported from North Lakhimpur District, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 25, according to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister. "One more #Covid_19 positive case from North Lakhimpur District has been confirmed, taking the total number in Assam to 25. This patient is also related to #NizamuddinMarkaz event in Delhi," he tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, four novel coronavirus positive cases were confirmed from Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup and Marigaon. Three out of these four cases were of patients who are also related to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz event. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

