Health Ministry issues advisory on use of homemade face masks

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth. "We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID-19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions," the advisory read.

It suggested that people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large. This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID-19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear, the advisory mentioned.

The Ministry has advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hands should be washed before wearing the face cover. Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used. These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched or made. The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily, the advisory said.

It added that there must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.