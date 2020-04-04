Patients at Hubli quarantine facility recovering well, says Health Officer

At a government quarantine facility where 23 positive patients have been admitted, they are recovering well, said a health officer on Saturday. "We have 23 patients at present. All of them are doing well. We are daily doing their checkups and our staff is also looking after them," Dr PN Biradar, health officer, told ANI.

With regards to the supply of medical equipment, he added: "We have a sufficient supply of PPE kits, sanitisers and masks. We have a total of 115 ventilators." India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

