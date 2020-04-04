Hyderabad Police spray disinfectant on patrol vehicles

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday started a programme to disinfect the police vehicles to keep them safe from coronavirus. The city police disinfected 102 police patrol Vehicles and over 500 blue coat vehicles for the safety of patrol officers and blue coat officers.

"Hyderabad City Police today disinfected all 102 police patrol vehicles and more than 500 blue coat vehicles for the safety of patrol officers and blue coat officers, who work 24 hours in every corner of the state," Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, said. "The disinfectant have been sprayed in all the vehicles for the safety of officers and fellow citizens. They approach every hospital, coronavirus patients' houses, patrol in every street to conduct their duties," he added.

He said that combating coronavirus is a battle which should be fought by every citizen by staying at home and washing hands regularly. "We have to win this war with each and every person's coordination," Kumar further said. (ANI)

