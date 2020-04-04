38 FIRs in Haryana for spreading fake news about COVID-19

A total of 38 FIRs have been registered against 36 people by the Haryana Police for allegedly spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media, said the police officials on Saturday. With 18 new patients of coronavirus reported in Haryana on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 48.

"18 more COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today (13 in Palwal, 1 in Kaithal and 2 each in Gurugram and Bhiwani), taking the total number of active cases in the state to 48. 14 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals," said Haryana Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

