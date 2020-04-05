Maharashtra COVID-19: Positive cases surge in Maharashtra, tally rises to 635

A total of 145 more COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

"Out of the six deaths, four took place in Mumbai and one each in Thane and Amravati. The total positive cases in the state stand at 635 and the number of deaths stands at 32. 52 patients have also recovered and been discharged till now," Maharashtra Health Department said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

