Assam Police deploy drones to monitor situation in Guwahati amid lockdown

Assam Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to COVID-19. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner of Guwahati, said, "We have arrested 75 people and seized around 2,000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders."

The 21-day lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of highly contagious novel coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the globe. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 26 and the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 including 75 deaths, 212 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

