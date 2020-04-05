Hit hard by lockdown, sex workers in Nashik seek govt's help to make ends meet

While the nationwide lockdown has caused a disruption in the day to day life of almost every individual in the country, the situations of sex workers residing in Nashik's Bhadrakali are no different. These sex workrs are facing a financial crisis due to lockdown and are demanding help from the government to make their ends meet.

"If all citizens of the country are getting help from the government why we should be left behind. The government should help us too as we have children whom we need to support. We neither have savings through which we can sustain ourselves nor have we done any business in the past few days," a sex worker from the Bhadrakali area told ANI here. "We have Aadhar, ration cards still we do not get any help as we are treated like below par citizens because of our profession. Every class of citizens in the country have got help from the government, then why should we be left wanting," another sex worker added.

The condition of sex workers in Nashik is not a unique one as women who pursue this profession around the country are facing problems a huge financial crisis with many of them not being able to feed their families. Sex workers in Sonagachi, a red-light area in North Kolkata, West Bengal, and in the GB road area in the national capital Delhi also narrated similar difficulties. (ANI)

