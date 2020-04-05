Chief of Defence Staff visits quarantine facility in Narela

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday visited the Delhi Government's COVID-Camp at Narela and interacted with the doctors, volunteers and the military medical team. He expressed satisfaction over the excellent synergy between the civil and military teams and assured all assistance to them. An Indian Army's medical team consisting of four doctors and eight paramedics is working at the Narela quarantine centre.

This is the first time Army doctors have been deployed to help civil administration within the country to help tackle coronavirus, Army sources said. Earlier on Friday, an official statement by the Indian Army stated that all armed forces units are coordinating with local civilian authorities to enhance the preparedness levels to handle coronavirus threat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.