3 Pak soldiers critically injured in Indian Army's retaliation to ceasefire violation in J-K

Three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured when the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violations here on Sunday, according to sources in the Indian Army. Pakistan's Army on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation at Poonch Sector, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Three Pakistan Army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), have been critically injured, said the Indian Army sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.