3 Pak soldiers critically injured in Indian Army's retaliation to ceasefire violation in J-K
Three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured when the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violations here on Sunday, according to sources in the Indian Army.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:03 IST
Three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured when the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violations here on Sunday, according to sources in the Indian Army. Pakistan's Army on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation at Poonch Sector, in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army retaliated effectively. Three Pakistan Army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), have been critically injured, said the Indian Army sources. (ANI)
