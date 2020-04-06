14 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, count rises to 266

14 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, according to Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.

Out of these cases, 5 cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam, three in Anantapuram, three in Kurnool, two in Guntur and one in West Godavari. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 266.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

