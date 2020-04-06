Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCBA Prez, wife donate Rs 1 cr in fight against coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:50 IST
SCBA Prez, wife donate Rs 1 cr in fight against coronavirus

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave and his wife Ami Dave have jointly donated Rs 1 crore to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They have contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the PM CARES Fund and to the Delhi CM Relief Fund.

Earlier, all Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In March, senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund.

Justice N V Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI S A Bobde, had also donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM’s fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 on Monday and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. According to the data updated at 6 PM, 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours -- 21 from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

TCL launches wireless earphones with heart-rate monitor

TCL has introduced its first wireless earphones with heart rate monitoring for real-time readings, in addition to introducing its 10 Series smartphones. The ACTV200BT uses a multi-sensor system that is built into the acoustic tube of the ri...

Top English health official confident working antibody test will be found

Britain is confident of developing antibody tests for immunity to the coronavirus and health officials are not discouraged by the ineffectiveness of early tests that have been assessed, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Mo...

COVID-19: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to join UN/WHO campaign

Indias two leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will join a global campaign by the United Nations and World Health Organisation, encouraging people to remain active as millions across the world stay home due to the COVID-19 p...

J-K reports 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19

With three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the total count of the infectious disease here has reached 109, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, on Monday.Out of 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the active cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020