SCBA Prez, wife donate Rs 1 cr in fight against coronavirus

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave and his wife Ami Dave have jointly donated Rs 1 crore to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They have contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the PM CARES Fund and to the Delhi CM Relief Fund.

Earlier, all Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In March, senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund.

Justice N V Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI S A Bobde, had also donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM’s fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 on Monday and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. According to the data updated at 6 PM, 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours -- 21 from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

