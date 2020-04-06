Union Home Secretary asks States/UTs to give special attention to supply of oxygen

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, asking them to pay special attention to the supply of medical oxygen in various hospitals in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "As you are aware that there is a critical need to maintain an adequate supply of medical oxygen in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and that medical oxygen is also included in the national list and WHO's list of essential medicines, therefore, special attention needs to be given on keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free," Bhalla said in his letter.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued consolidated guidelines on the lockdown measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory governments and State/Union Territory authorities for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country on March 24, 2020. These guidelines were further modified on March 25, 26, April 2, and April 3.

"As specified in the lockdown measures social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of the above activities, as specified in the lockdown measures. It will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation/establishment to ensure compliance of such norms. The district authorities have been asked to ensure strict enforcement," Bhalla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.