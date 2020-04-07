Left Menu
Development News Edition

KC Venugopal urges Harsh Vardhan to ensure adequate supply of PPE to medical staff

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan drawing his attention to lack of Personal Protective Equipment for the medical staff.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:24 IST
KC Venugopal urges Harsh Vardhan to ensure adequate supply of PPE to medical staff
All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan drawing his attention to lack of Personal Protective Equipment for the medical staff. "The growing number of doctors, nurses and health workers with coronavirus infections underscores the need for ensuring protective gears, masks and hazmat suits. In many instances, the healthcare workers got infected while attending to patients without securing themselves with Personal Protective Equipment. It is deeply regrettable that they have been exposed to greater danger during this time of crisis, even as they were dedicating their life for saving ordinary Indians," Venugopal wrote in his letter.

He further wrote, "While the collective expression of gratitude to the health workers was need of the hour, the utmost obligation to guarantee Personal Protective Equipment to the health workers should not be neglected by the Government. The Government needs to take urgent and immediate measures to ensure personal protective equipment to the doctors, nurses and health workers in all Government as well as private hospitals." In addition to this, Venugopal also demanded urgent measures to deal with the increasing number of corona positive cases and casualties among the Non-Resident Indian communities living abroad.

"There has been an increase in the mortality rate among the Non-resident Indians living abroad with regard to the COVID-19 cases. They had been finding difficulties to report the cases to the concerned departments. He asked the health minister to take all possible measures to co-ordinate with the Indian Embassies abroad to locate and provide health facilities to the people got coronavirus infection," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said.Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday n...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime min...

UK companies team up to tackle coronavirus

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with US peer Vir Biotechnology to find antibodies to help fight COVID-19 and likely future outbreaks, the pair announced Monday. It comes as UK defence engineering group Babcock sai...

Soccer-Former Atletico coach Antic dies aged 71

Former Serbia and Atletico Madrid coach Radomir Antic has died aged 71, the Spanish side said on Monday. Today is a sad day for the Atletico Madrid family as we mourn the death of our former coach Radomir Antic who died today aged 71, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020