Macron calls on Iran to respect nuclear obligations

Macron calls on Iran to respect nuclear obligationsReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:28 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to respect its nuclear obligations in a conversation with President Hassan Rohani, adding that this was the moment when the international community must come together to fight the coronavirus.
"He (Macron) hoped that Iran would turn to the respect of its nuclear obligations, refrain from taking new measures contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and contribute to the easing of regional tensions," Elysee said in a statement.
