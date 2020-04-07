24 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 325

24 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number to coronavirus cases in the state to 325, the state health department informed. The breakup of today's cases is; Jodhpur- 9, Jaisalmer- 7, Banswara - 4, Jaipur- 3 and Churu - 1, informed state health department.

COVID-19 has so far claimed six lives in the state. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

