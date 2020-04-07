Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people to demand protective kits for medical workers dealing with COVID-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged people to raise their voice to demand protective gear for the medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:38 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged people to raise their voice to demand protective gear for the medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader also asked people to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Today is World Health Day. The entire world, including India, is fighting against the menace of coronavirus. Let's resolve to - support the health professionals, raise our voice to get protective kits for medical professionals and take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus," she tweeted. Congress has alleged that there is a shortage of protective equipment for medical workers and claimed that it has led to the "growing number of doctors, nurses and health workers being infected with the coronavirus."

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had on Monday written to Union Minister of Health and Family Affairs Dr Harsh Vardhan to draw his attention to the "lack of Personal Protective Equipment for the medical staff". On the other hand, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that while there was initially a shortage of PPE kits in the country but the government started taking action in this regard from January and its domestic production and procurement from other countries had begun. (ANI)

