16 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Mewat

Mewat Civil Surgeon confirmed that 16 returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event held recently in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, here on Tuesday. With 16 new cases, the tally of positive cases in Mewat stands at 30.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

