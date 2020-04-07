Hungary to put state guarantees of $1.5 bln behind loans to firms

Hungary to put state guarantees of $1.5 bln behind loans to firmsReuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:11 IST
Hungary's government will put around 500 billion forints ($1.51 billion) worth of state guarantees behind preferential loans granted to Hungarian firms to help them weather the coronavirus crisis, a senior minister said on Tuesday.
Hungary's Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics told a news conference that the government would grant loans to companies worth about 2 trillion forints.
Hungary would raise its budget deficit to 2.7% of economic output this year from a targeted 1% to help fund measures to jump-start the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday. [nL8N2BU38T ] ($1 = 331.2000 forints)
