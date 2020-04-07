IB employees in Odisha put under home quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday put all employees of Intelligence Bureau (IB) under home quarantine, after one of the officials allegedly came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Speaking to ANI, Prem Chandra Choudhary, Commissioner, BMC, said: "We have asked all IB employees to home quarantine on Monday after one of the employees came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. All the employees will be kept in home quarantine till April 19."

He further added that the IB office is being sanitised by BMC and a team from the Health Department will visit the office and residence for inspection. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

