Police arrests eight for transporting liquor during lockdown in Punjab

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Dirba Police in Sangrur district on Tuesday arrested eight people for transporting liquor from Dirba to Dharamgarh.

Police also seized 3,600 bottles of liquor.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

