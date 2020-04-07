Left Menu
SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres are "overcrowded".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres are "overcrowded".

Earlier, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 802 people were in detention centres in Assam as on March 6 this year.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

