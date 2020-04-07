SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres
Earlier, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 802 people were in detention centres in Assam as on March 6 this year.
The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421. (ANI)
